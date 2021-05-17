Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Studio Series SS-73 Grindor & Ravage In-Package Images


Via an Ebay auction*we have our first look at the upcoming*Transformers Studio Series SS-73 Grindor &#38; Ravage.* We have a look at the figure inside his packaging. As it was rumored, this figure is a redeco with some extra rusty/battle damage of the Studio Series SS-08 Leader Class Blackout mold, but the mold now features articulated hands (as we saw in some images some time ago) and a new Ravage figurine. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and the join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-73 Grindor & Ravage In-Package Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



