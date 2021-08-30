Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible First Look at Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Slammer
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,069
Possible First Look at Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Slammer


An image has just popped up on the TFW boards of what appears to be the Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Slammer figure! Pictured here only in robot mode thus far, the image nevertheless provides us with a good first look. We’re still waiting for the official reveal of not only this but the other upcoming Kingdom figures as well. Until that happens, you can check out the picture and let us know your first impressions after the jump!

The post Possible First Look at Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Slammer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Scoop - Deluxe | Like New With Manual
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters - Bulkhead - Deluxe | Like New With Manual
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters - Smokescreen - Deluxe | Like New With Manual
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters - Skystalker - Deluxe | Like New With Manual
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters - Knock Out - Deluxe | Like New With Manual
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters - Bumblebee - Deluxe | Like New With Manual
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters - Ratchet - Deluxe | Like New With Manual
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:56 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.