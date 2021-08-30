Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,069

Possible First Look at Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Slammer



An image has just popped up on the TFW boards of what appears to be the Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Slammer figure! Pictured here only in robot mode thus far, the image nevertheless provides us with a good first look. We’re still waiting for the official reveal of not only this but the other upcoming Kingdom figures as well. Until that happens, you can check out the picture and let us know your first impressions after the jump!



