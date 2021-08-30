|
Possible First Look at Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Slammer
An image has just popped up on the TFW boards of what appears to be the Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Slammer figure! Pictured here only in robot mode thus far, the image nevertheless provides us with a good first look. We’re still waiting for the official reveal of not only this but the other upcoming Kingdom figures as well. Until that happens, you can check out the picture and let us know your first impressions after the jump!
The post Possible First Look at Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Slammer
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca