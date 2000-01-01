Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:46 PM   #1
humbleplumber
Mini-Con
Join Date: Aug 2021
Location: Cowichan
Posts: 3
Unhappy WTB well used fun transformers for my 5 year old!
He loves to play with these!
I tried ordering some off EBAY and got ripped off with a couple cheap knock off sets, that broke with in 5 mins. This was not a good scene... Kinda broke his heart. We made replacement arms out of pipe cleaners.
The currency exchange and return shipping pretty much made it a write off...
Lesson learned, so I am here hoping to find some better deals.
The toystores here on the island seem cleared out of anything good, and a lot of them are pretty crappy anyway.
There are not like the ones I remember from the 80s...
humbleplumber is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:50 PM   #2
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,258
Re: WTB well used fun transformers for my 5 year old!
You may want to consider the cyberverse line, they can take quite a beating and some of the figures are actually pretty good.

Depends how rough your kid is with these as well.
Old Today, 11:00 PM   #3
humbleplumber
Mini-Con
Join Date: Aug 2021
Location: Cowichan
Posts: 3
Re: WTB well used fun transformers for my 5 year old!
Basically, I'm looking to spend $150, plus shipping for some openbox items, instructions would be nice but not necessary. Tell me what you got!
humbleplumber is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:10 PM   #4
UsernamePrime
G.I. Joe is better.
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 768
Re: WTB well used fun transformers for my 5 year old!
you can find great clearance/liquidation Transformers at Winners, often 50% off retail and its barely a year out from the original release.
