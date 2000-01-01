He loves to play with these!
I tried ordering some off EBAY and got ripped off with a couple cheap knock off sets, that broke with in 5 mins. This was not a good scene... Kinda broke his heart. We made replacement arms out of pipe cleaners.
The currency exchange and return shipping pretty much made it a write off...
Lesson learned, so I am here hoping to find some better deals.
The toystores here on the island seem cleared out of anything good, and a lot of them are pretty crappy anyway.
There are not like the ones I remember from the 80s...