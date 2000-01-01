Today, 10:46 PM #1 humbleplumber Mini-Con Join Date: Aug 2021 Location: Cowichan Posts: 3 WTB well used fun transformers for my 5 year old! He loves to play with these!

I tried ordering some off EBAY and got ripped off with a couple cheap knock off sets, that broke with in 5 mins. This was not a good scene... Kinda broke his heart. We made replacement arms out of pipe cleaners.

The currency exchange and return shipping pretty much made it a write off...

Lesson learned, so I am here hoping to find some better deals.

The toystores here on the island seem cleared out of anything good, and a lot of them are pretty crappy anyway.

There are not like the ones I remember from the 80s... Today, 10:50 PM #2 Yonoid Nexus Maximus Join Date: Dec 2015 Location: Oakville Posts: 2,258 Re: WTB well used fun transformers for my 5 year old! You may want to consider the cyberverse line, they can take quite a beating and some of the figures are actually pretty good.



Depends how rough your kid is with these as well.

Looking for ER Coneheads __________________Feedback Thread :4 Sale:Looking for ER Coneheads Today, 11:00 PM #3 humbleplumber Mini-Con Join Date: Aug 2021 Location: Cowichan Posts: 3 Re: WTB well used fun transformers for my 5 year old! Basically, I'm looking to spend $150, plus shipping for some openbox items, instructions would be nice but not necessary. Tell me what you got! Today, 11:10 PM #4 UsernamePrime G.I. Joe is better. Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 768 Re: WTB well used fun transformers for my 5 year old! you can find great clearance/liquidation Transformers at Winners, often 50% off retail and its barely a year out from the original release.

