Even More WFC Kingdom Reveals ? Huffer, Inferno, Ractonite, Core Starscream and Megat
The Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom reveals keep coming with another round of Wave 2 figures!* This batch adds to yesterday’s Ultra Magnus, Dinobot and Airrazor
.* We now get official looks at Deluxe Huffer, Deluxe Ractonite, Voyager Inferno.* In addition we also have Core Class looks at Starcream and Megatron.* Earthrise Arcee is also confirmed to be getting a package refresh. Read on to check out official images and product descriptions courtesy of Hasbro!* All of these are tentatively slated for an April 2021 release date. Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Kingdom Core Class WFC-K12 Starscream (Ages » Continue Reading.
