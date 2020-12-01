Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Even More WFC Kingdom Reveals ? Huffer, Inferno, Ractonite, Core Starscream and Megat


The Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom reveals keep coming with another round of Wave 2 figures!* This batch adds to yesterday’s Ultra Magnus, Dinobot and Airrazor.* We now get official looks at Deluxe Huffer, Deluxe Ractonite, Voyager Inferno.* In addition we also have Core Class looks at Starcream and Megatron.* Earthrise Arcee is also confirmed to be getting a package refresh. Read on to check out official images and product descriptions courtesy of Hasbro!* All of these are tentatively slated for an April 2021 release date. Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Kingdom Core Class WFC-K12 Starscream (Ages &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Even More WFC Kingdom Reveals – Huffer, Inferno, Ractonite, Core Starscream and Megatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



