March is finishing with a good load of international sightings. This week, Legacy toys hit stores in Chile, new Studio Series Bumblebee movie toys in Germany, Legacy and Studio Series in Italy, Generations Selects in Korea, Authentics Barricade in Mexico and a rain of new figure in Taiwan including the complete Legacy Wave 1 in all sizes, Generations Selects, Studio Series, Buzzworthy Bumblebee Silverstreak and more! Transformers Legacy Wave 1 Voyager & Authentics Titan Changers Wave 1 New Packaging In Chile ?
*2005 Boards member*LordZero*found Legacy Blaster and Bulkhead at*Irion toys in Santiago, Additionally, 2005 Boards member*Lapin*found the Authentics Titan » Continue Reading.
