Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? March Week 4
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,047
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? March Week 4


March is finishing with a good load of international sightings. This week, Legacy toys hit stores in Chile, new Studio Series Bumblebee movie toys in Germany, Legacy and Studio Series in Italy, Generations Selects in Korea, Authentics Barricade in Mexico and a rain of new figure in Taiwan including the complete Legacy Wave 1 in all sizes, Generations Selects, Studio Series, Buzzworthy Bumblebee Silverstreak and more! Transformers Legacy Wave 1 Voyager &#038; Authentics Titan Changers Wave 1 New Packaging In Chile ?*2005 Boards member*LordZero*found Legacy Blaster and Bulkhead at*Irion toys in Santiago, Additionally, 2005 Boards member*Lapin*found the Authentics Titan &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? March Week 4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 reissue 2006 Japan TAKARA e-Hobby FLIP SIDES cassette TWINCAST
Transformers
loose Transformers Combiner Wars FIRST AID Defensor Protectobot - no accessories
Transformers
Transformers G1 Walmart Reissue Minibots
Transformers
Transformers VINTAGE G1 Micromaster Transports Roughstuff 1988 - Complete!
Transformers
transformers g1 lot vintage Dinobots Combiners Weapons
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Back to the Future Gigawatt 6 inch Action Figure
Transformers
Star Wars Transformers Darth Vader TIE Advanced (2006) Hasbro Toy Figure SEALED
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:25 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.