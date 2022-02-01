Today, 03:31 PM #1 spida1a Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Erie, PA Posts: 57 TFCON 2022 sale thread (MISB, 3rd PARTY, CHUG, MORE)!



I am SO excited to get back to TFCON this year, even though I can't stay for the entire weekend. With that said, I will be there Thursday evening (at the hotel) through around 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon! I thought it would be fun to see if I could sell a few things and help raise-a-few-bucks for the trip (I could bring them with me for meet-ups).



The prices are in CAD and I am mostly at "ball-park" with / took a stab at the prices to get this list up quickly ... since it's only a week and a half way. Some don't have prices so feel free to PM me with offers or with any questions. I'll be adding more this weekend when I can organize my life a little. Lol!



I'll try and grab some photos this weekend as well and add them to this below. But, feel free to reach out and I can get you personal photos or info on whatever you like. Or shoot me some offers.



Thanks for the time! See you all there!

Chris Bucci







--------





3rd PARTY:

(all listed prices in CAD)

Make me some offers if you like.



⁃ Iron Dibots ?FansToys? No.3 SEVER (FT-06X) ? (Opened, 1 broken spike, complete with box) $300

⁃ New Age MISTER (opened w/laserbeak) $100

⁃ Bad Cube HUFF MISB $80

⁃ MMC Hellion MIB $90

⁃ Alien Attack Firage MISB $80.00

⁃ Fansproject Revolver Core (opened) $50

⁃ Impossible Toys Quint (loose w/tentacles) $40.00

⁃ Impossible Toys Kranix statue

⁃ Impossible Toys Aligatacon (loose)

⁃ Bad Cube Hoist Loose $60.00

⁃ MakeToys Downbeat (with box complete) $170.00

⁃ Xtransbots Windcharger (with box complete) $75.00

⁃ Xtransbots Scourge (first release, stress mark on back wing)

⁃ MMC Saltus MISB $175.00

⁃ G2 Kar Krash

⁃ Badcube Wardog (opened with box)

⁃ Unicron.com Animated Accessory set 6 complete (stickers unused) $150.00

⁃ TFCON Topspin / Twintwist (Project Z / Protoype X) MISB - $95.00





OFFICIAL EXCLUSIVES:



- Collectors Club G2 RAMJET

- Collectors Club Runabout

⁃ Throne of the Primes (Power of the Primes) MISB $130.00





CHUG MISB



⁃ Cog SIEGE (box damaged) $25

⁃ Soundwave SIEGE $80

⁃ Impactor SIEGE $30

⁃ Brunt SIEGE $30





NETFLIX MISB



⁃ Hotlink $70

⁃ Scrapface $50

⁃ Mirage $45

⁃ Megatron $85.00

⁃ Soundwave $120.00

⁃ Ultra Magnus War for Cybertron ?Spoiler box? (sealed) $50.00





POWER OF THE PRIMES



⁃ Full set of Dinobots (sealed, plus mini ?Slash?) $300.00

⁃ Moonracer / Novastar complete (loose)

⁃ Elita-1 MISB $30

⁃ Optimus Prime (and Orion P) sealed $80.00





LAST KNIGHT



⁃ Hot Rod (MISB Walmart Exclusive) $30

⁃ Skullitron (TRU Exclusive) $25

⁃ Strafe $20.00

⁃ Bumblebee Premiere Edition $40.00

⁃ Infernocus $45.00







Hi gang,I am SO excited to get back to TFCON this year, even though I can't stay for the entire weekend. With that said, I will be there Thursday evening (at the hotel) through around 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon! I thought it would be fun to see if I could sell a few things and help raise-a-few-bucks for the trip (I could bring them with me for meet-ups).The prices are in CAD and I am mostly at "ball-park" with / took a stab at the prices to get this list up quickly ... since it's only a week and a half way. Some don't have prices so feel free to PM me with offers or with any questions. I'll be adding more this weekend when I can organize my life a little. Lol!I'll try and grab some photos this weekend as well and add them to this below. But, feel free to reach out and I can get you personal photos or info on whatever you like. Or shoot me some offers.Thanks for the time! See you all there!Chris Bucci--------(all listed prices in CAD)Make me some offers if you like.⁃ Iron Dibots ?FansToys? No.3 SEVER (FT-06X) ? (Opened, 1 broken spike, complete with box) $300⁃ New Age MISTER (opened w/laserbeak) $100⁃ Bad Cube HUFF MISB $80⁃ MMC Hellion MIB $90⁃ Alien Attack Firage MISB $80.00⁃ Fansproject Revolver Core (opened) $50⁃ Impossible Toys Quint (loose w/tentacles) $40.00⁃ Impossible Toys Kranix statue⁃ Impossible Toys Aligatacon (loose)⁃ Bad Cube Hoist Loose $60.00⁃ MakeToys Downbeat (with box complete) $170.00⁃ Xtransbots Windcharger (with box complete) $75.00⁃ Xtransbots Scourge (first release, stress mark on back wing)⁃ MMC Saltus MISB $175.00⁃ G2 Kar Krash⁃ Badcube Wardog (opened with box)⁃ Unicron.com Animated Accessory set 6 complete (stickers unused) $150.00⁃ TFCON Topspin / Twintwist (Project Z / Protoype X) MISB - $95.00- Collectors Club G2 RAMJET- Collectors Club Runabout⁃ Throne of the Primes (Power of the Primes) MISB $130.00⁃ Cog SIEGE (box damaged) $25⁃ Soundwave SIEGE $80⁃ Impactor SIEGE $30⁃ Brunt SIEGE $30⁃ Hotlink $70⁃ Scrapface $50⁃ Mirage $45⁃ Megatron $85.00⁃ Soundwave $120.00⁃ Ultra Magnus War for Cybertron ?Spoiler box? (sealed) $50.00⁃ Full set of Dinobots (sealed, plus mini ?Slash?) $300.00⁃ Moonracer / Novastar complete (loose)⁃ Elita-1 MISB $30⁃ Optimus Prime (and Orion P) sealed $80.00⁃ Hot Rod (MISB Walmart Exclusive) $30⁃ Skullitron (TRU Exclusive) $25⁃ Strafe $20.00⁃ Bumblebee Premiere Edition $40.00⁃ Infernocus $45.00 Last edited by spida1a; Today at 03:52 PM .

Tags uix

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

