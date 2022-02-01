Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
spida1a
TFCON 2022 sale thread (MISB, 3rd PARTY, CHUG, MORE)!
Hi gang,

I am SO excited to get back to TFCON this year, even though I can't stay for the entire weekend. With that said, I will be there Thursday evening (at the hotel) through around 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon! I thought it would be fun to see if I could sell a few things and help raise-a-few-bucks for the trip (I could bring them with me for meet-ups).

The prices are in CAD and I am mostly at "ball-park" with / took a stab at the prices to get this list up quickly ... since it's only a week and a half way. Some don't have prices so feel free to PM me with offers or with any questions. I'll be adding more this weekend when I can organize my life a little. Lol!

I'll try and grab some photos this weekend as well and add them to this below. But, feel free to reach out and I can get you personal photos or info on whatever you like. Or shoot me some offers.

Thanks for the time! See you all there!
Chris Bucci



--------


3rd PARTY:
(all listed prices in CAD)
Make me some offers if you like.

⁃ Iron Dibots ?FansToys? No.3 SEVER (FT-06X) ? (Opened, 1 broken spike, complete with box) $300
⁃ New Age MISTER (opened w/laserbeak) $100
⁃ Bad Cube HUFF MISB $80
⁃ MMC Hellion MIB $90
⁃ Alien Attack Firage MISB $80.00
⁃ Fansproject Revolver Core (opened) $50
⁃ Impossible Toys Quint (loose w/tentacles) $40.00
⁃ Impossible Toys Kranix statue
⁃ Impossible Toys Aligatacon (loose)
⁃ Bad Cube Hoist Loose $60.00
⁃ MakeToys Downbeat (with box complete) $170.00
⁃ Xtransbots Windcharger (with box complete) $75.00
⁃ Xtransbots Scourge (first release, stress mark on back wing)
⁃ MMC Saltus MISB $175.00
⁃ G2 Kar Krash
⁃ Badcube Wardog (opened with box)
⁃ Unicron.com Animated Accessory set 6 complete (stickers unused) $150.00
⁃ TFCON Topspin / Twintwist (Project Z / Protoype X) MISB - $95.00


OFFICIAL EXCLUSIVES:

- Collectors Club G2 RAMJET
- Collectors Club Runabout
⁃ Throne of the Primes (Power of the Primes) MISB $130.00


CHUG MISB

⁃ Cog SIEGE (box damaged) $25
⁃ Soundwave SIEGE $80
⁃ Impactor SIEGE $30
⁃ Brunt SIEGE $30


NETFLIX MISB

⁃ Hotlink $70
⁃ Scrapface $50
⁃ Mirage $45
⁃ Megatron $85.00
⁃ Soundwave $120.00
⁃ Ultra Magnus War for Cybertron ?Spoiler box? (sealed) $50.00


POWER OF THE PRIMES

⁃ Full set of Dinobots (sealed, plus mini ?Slash?) $300.00
⁃ Moonracer / Novastar complete (loose)
⁃ Elita-1 MISB $30
⁃ Optimus Prime (and Orion P) sealed $80.00


LAST KNIGHT

⁃ Hot Rod (MISB Walmart Exclusive) $30
⁃ Skullitron (TRU Exclusive) $25
⁃ Strafe $20.00
⁃ Bumblebee Premiere Edition $40.00
⁃ Infernocus $45.00
