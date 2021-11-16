Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,439

IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #10 iTunes Preview



Optimus Primal’s got a plan to take the fight to the Predacons in a way they would never expect! The Maximals Strike Back arc begins in Beast Wars issue #10, due in shops next week, while the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview is ready now after the jump for your discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist), Anna Malkova (Cover Artist), Freddie Williams II (Cover Artist), Casey W. Coller (Cover Artist)



