IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #10 iTunes Preview


Optimus Primal’s got a plan to take the fight to the Predacons in a way they would never expect! The Maximals Strike Back arc begins in Beast Wars issue #10, due in shops next week, while the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview is ready now after the jump for your discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist), Anna Malkova (Cover Artist), Freddie Williams II (Cover Artist), Casey W. Coller (Cover Artist)

The post IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #10 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
