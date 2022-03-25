Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,035

Transformes Botbots Cartoon Now Available On Netflix



A friendly reminder that the new Transformers Botbots cartoon is available on Netflix right now for streaming on Netflix. Season 1 consists of 10 episodes of 25 minutes each one. A totally new comedy series featuring the fun Botbots characters and aimed to a younger audience. Read the episode list with descriptions after the jump and share your impression about the show on the 2005 Boards!



