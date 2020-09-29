Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,474
Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime Color Sample Images


Yolopark have updated their Facebook account with images of a color sample of their impressive*Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime action figure. This is a fully licensed non-transformable action figure featuring Yoloparks Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System (IIES) that use real Mechanical Gear System for smooth movement unlike traditional ratchet joint for a total of*333 points of articulation and standing 32 cm tall. According to the information shared this figure will be fully revealed this*coming weekend at WF Shanghai (3rd – 4th October) together with the announcement of new IIES Transformers figures.

The post Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime Color Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Old Today, 10:45 AM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 404
Re: Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime Color Sample Images
"yolopark" sounds like an amusement park where the rides may or may not fail and kill you


its also a dumb name
