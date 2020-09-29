Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,474

Yolopark have updated their Facebook account with images of a color sample of their impressive*Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime action figure. This is a fully licensed non-transformable action figure featuring Yoloparks Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System (IIES) that use real Mechanical Gear System for smooth movement unlike traditional ratchet joint for a total of*333 points of articulation and standing 32 cm tall. According to the information shared this figure will be fully revealed this*coming weekend at WF Shanghai (3rd – 4th October) together with the announcement of new IIES Transformers figures. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. You can find



