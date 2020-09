Ultra Maverick The Bow Tie Guy Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Ottawa, ON Posts: 2,085

Transformers War for Cybertron Earthrise Micromasters Wave 2 Out In Canada



Figures in this wave include:

Fuzor & Blast Master (Astro Squad)

Roller Force & Ground Hog (Racetrack Patrol)



Both sightings of the Micromaster 2-packs were spotted at an Ontario Walmart.



Let us know if you find these or other new figures in our

