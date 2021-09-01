Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Fans Hobby MB-17 Meg-Tyranno (Armada Megatron) Color Test Shot



Via*Fans Hobby*Facebook*we can share for you images of the color test shot of their*MB-17 Meg-Tyranno (Armada Megatron)*for your viewing pleasure. This is the Fans Hobbys second take on Armada characters following their impressive*MB-15 Naval Commander*(Armada Optimus Prime). Fans Hobby is bringing us the Decepticon Leader from the Armada series with a modern take on his original design. This a proper colored prototype, showing off robot mode and his poseability and gimmicks. This figure is scheduled for release by December this year, and you can already find pre-orders via our sponsors links below. Sponsors Links:*TFSource,*
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
