Fans Hobby MB-17 Meg-Tyranno (Armada Megatron) Color Test Shot





Via* Via* Fans Hobby*Facebook *we can share for you images of the color test shot of their*MB-17 Meg-Tyranno (Armada Megatron)*for your viewing pleasure. This is the Fans Hobbys second take on Armada characters following their impressive* MB-15 Naval Commander *(Armada Optimus Prime). Fans Hobby is bringing us the Decepticon Leader from the Armada series with a modern take on his original design. This a proper colored prototype, showing off robot mode and his poseability and gimmicks. This figure is scheduled for release by December this year, and you can already find pre-orders via our sponsors links below. Sponsors Links:* TFSource ,*





