Transformers G1 Cartoon ?Atlantis, Arise!? Storyboard Available Online
Thanks to*the*Sunbow Marvel Archive website*the storyboard of the classic G1 episode “Atlantis, Arise!” is now available online. This storyboard was drawn not by Marvel Productions, though using their paper stock, but outsourced to Toei Animation itself. Read all the scripts, as well as all other previous G1 material, at the*Sunbow Marvel Archive website. Click on the discussion button below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!