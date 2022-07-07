Arriving in time for your New Comic Book Day consideration, via Comic Crusaders, is the 5-page preview of Last Bot Standing issue #3
. What old poet’s soul lives on in a new form and now communicates via haiku? Find out after the jump, then join the discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Nick Roche (Author, Cover Artist), E.J. Su (Artist, Cover Artist), John Allison (Cover Artist), Evan Gauntt (Cover Artist), Mina Won (Cover Artist)
The post IDW?s Transformers: Last Bot Standing, 5-Page Preview of Issue #3
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...