Super_Megatron
Transformers War For Cybertron & Studio Series 86 Official Stop Motion ? Mid-Autumn F


Once again the official Hasbro China Transformers Weibo account treated us with a very nice and fun Transformers War For Cybertron &#038; Studio Series 86 Official Stop Motion for your viewing pleasure. The video features several War For Cybertron and Studio Series 86 figures in a brief adventure to celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival. We can see Galvatron, Cyclonus, Scourge, Wheeljack, Slug &#038; Daniel, Wheeljack and Wingfinger. Pay attention to the final “credits” for a curious name. You can watch the original video here, or a YouTube mirror after the break as well as some screencaps. Let us know &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers War For Cybertron & Studio Series 86 Official Stop Motion – Mid-Autumn Festival appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
