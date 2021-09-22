|
Transformers War For Cybertron & Studio Series 86 Official Stop Motion ? Mid-Autumn F
Once again the official Hasbro China Transformers Weibo account
treated us with a very nice and fun Transformers War For Cybertron & Studio Series 86 Official Stop Motion for your viewing pleasure. The video features several War For Cybertron and Studio Series 86 figures in a brief adventure to celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival. We can see Galvatron, Cyclonus, Scourge, Wheeljack, Slug & Daniel, Wheeljack and Wingfinger. Pay attention to the final “credits” for a curious name. You can watch the original video here, or a YouTube mirror after the break as well as some screencaps. Let us know » Continue Reading.
