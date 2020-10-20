Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,580
Quintesson Pit  Quintesson Judge Concept Art By Ken Christiansen


Artist*Ken Christiansen, via his*Facebook account, has shared his Quintesson Judge Concept Art. Ken has worked with Hasbro designing several toys for different lines, and now he has shared the original idea of the evil Quintesson Judge. As mentioned in Ken’s post: “From the Quintesson Pit of Judgement set, also sold separately! Sticking close to the original G1 movie model sheet, with the modern Generations styling”.* As we can see from the images, these sketches didn’t seem to show the transformation used in the final product. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and &#187; Continue Reading.

