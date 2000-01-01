|
Power of the Primes wave 1 figures sighted!
You read that right
Power of the Primes wave 1 Legends, deluxes and Voyagers have been sighted in Canada.
This is all thanks to board member anotheran who posted the attached image in the Ontario sightings thread.
The figures were found in a Toronto area Walmart. The first wave of the new line includes:
Legends: Slash, Beachcomber & Windcharger
Deluxes: Swoop, Slug, Jazz & Dreadwind
Voyager: Grimlock & Starscream
As you all rush out to your local shops remember to drive safe as we approach winter. And let us know if you spot these figures too
Happy hunting
