Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Power of the Primes wave 1 figures sighted!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:55 PM   #1
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Ultra Maverick's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 1,991
Power of the Primes wave 1 figures sighted!
You read that right
Power of the Primes wave 1 Legends, deluxes and Voyagers have been sighted in Canada.

This is all thanks to board member anotheran who posted the attached image in the Ontario sightings thread.
The figures were found in a Toronto area Walmart. The first wave of the new line includes:
Legends: Slash, Beachcomber & Windcharger
Deluxes: Swoop, Slug, Jazz & Dreadwind
Voyager: Grimlock & Starscream

As you all rush out to your local shops remember to drive safe as we approach winter. And let us know if you spot these figures too

Happy hunting
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: C8933D3F-3790-4EE1-BAEC-9AF18407BF06.jpg Views: 46 Size: 16.5 KB ID: 38369  
Last edited by Ultra Maverick; Today at 04:05 PM.
Ultra Maverick is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Loose Complete Figure Megatron Gun 1980s Hasbro Stand
Transformers
Transformers Animated lot of 3 Grimlock, Swoop & Snarl complete
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece Hot Rod Loose
Transformers
Transformers Autobot Air Guardian JETFIRE Vintage Gen1 1984 with box hasbro band
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Prime Optimus Prime First Edition incomplete
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Prime Cliffjumper First Edition complete
Transformers
Transformers Energon "OMEGA SUPREME" 100% Complete Supreme Class 2004 hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.