Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Class Wave 5: Out at U.S. Retail



TFW2005 member Dilbertron found Cyberverse Warrior Class Wave 5’s*Bumblebee, Jetfire and Drift wondering where*Shockwave went in a rather well-stocked Plainfield, IN Walmart Transformers section. Remember to share your sightings recon on the 2005 boards and happy hunting!



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.