Japanese Cover Of IDW Robots In Disguise Volume 3 Revealed


Via*@vb_amecomi on Twitter*we can share for you the new cover for the Japanese release of IDWs*Robots In Disguise Volume 3. Japanese Publisher Village Books have been releasing the Japanese translation of the first IDW Transformers continuity. This 152-page volume can already be pre-ordered via Amazon Japan*and it’s scheduled for release in*September 30, 2020. Click on the bar to see the amazing cover by artist Hidetsugu Yoshioka*featuring Megatron, Arcee, Bumblebee, Starscream and other key characters of the story.

The post Japanese Cover Of IDW Robots In Disguise Volume 3 Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
