Japanese Cover Of IDW Robots In Disguise Volume 3 Revealed
Via*@vb_amecomi on Twitter
*we can share for you the new cover for the Japanese release of IDWs*Robots In Disguise Volume 3. Japanese Publisher Village Books have been releasing the Japanese translation of the first IDW Transformers continuity. This 152-page volume can already be pre-ordered via Amazon Japan
*and it’s scheduled for release in*September 30, 2020. Click on the bar to see the amazing cover by artist Hidetsugu Yoshioka*featuring Megatron, Arcee, Bumblebee, Starscream and other key characters of the story.
