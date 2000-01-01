Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:26 AM   #1
Xtreme987
Metroplex
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 4,448
Target Exclusive SS Leadfoot 68
Anyone know of a good way to get this figure without paying scalper prices ? It's pre-sold out on target.com.
Any help is appreciated.
