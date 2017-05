Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,595

Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Wave 2 Released



We’ve got word that there are now four more Transformers The Last Knight toys out in the wild. The Last Knight’s Deluxe Wave 2 has arrived at US retail. This set includes Sqweeks, Drift, Steelbane, and Slug. They’re been sighted in a Target in Dumfries, Virginia by TFW2005 member Hurleychris07. Happy hunting, one and all!



