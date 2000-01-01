Today, 12:17 PM #1 Clutchburn Beast Machine Join Date: May 2007 Location: Halifax, Nova Scotia Posts: 457 Selling my collection Haven't been on here for a while but I am clearing out my Transformers Collection. Items are from an adult collection that's been kept mostly in storage in a smoke free home. Located in Timberlea, Nova Scotia. Shipping within Canada only. Feel free to make an offer on multiple item purchases. Transformers are complete with accessories unless otherwise noted. Paypal and etransfer accepted.



Pic 1

Combiner Wars

Mirage $15

Trailbreaker $15

Optimus Prime $30

Wheeljack $15

Hound $15

Scattershot $20

Power of the Primes

Moonracer $10

Jazz (Missing fist / foot for combiner) $10

Blackwing $15

Elita -One $20



Pic 2

Classics

Hound w/ Ravage $15

Grapple $20

Hoist $10

Swerve w/ targetmaster $5

Jetfire $30

Optimus Prime $30

Thundercracker $15

Warpath $15

Trailbreaker $10

Pic 3

Leader Class

Age of Extinction Optimus Prime (Chrome Version) $30

Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus (missing Minimus Ambus) $25

Thrilling 30 Jetfire $40

Revenge of The Fallen Starscream $75

Titans Returns Blaster $30

Titans Returns Sixshot $30

TFTM Premium Edition Optimus Prime $40



Pic 4

Dark of the Moon Ultimate Optimus Prime $50

Revenge of the Fallen Human Alliance Bumblebee MISB $30

Battle Ops Bumblebee $30



Pic 5

Titans Returns Voyagers

Alpha Trion (Missing Weapons) $10

Sentinal Prime $15

Megatron (Missing seat part of cannon) $15

Octane $20

Optimus Prime $20

Broadside $20



Pic 6

Titanmaster Lot

$3 each



Pic 7

Titans Returns Scouts

$5 each



Pic 8

Titans Returns Deluxe

Kup $15

Triggerhappy $15

Hardhead $15

Midwipe $15

Windblade $15

Quake $15

Weirdwolf $10 (cracked canopy hinges, common for this figure. Canopy is still attached)

Scourge $15



Pic 9

Brainstorm $25

Hot Rod $15

Krok $15

Blur $15

Highbrow $15

Chromedome $15



Pic 10

Prime Masters $3 each Attached Thumbnails









