Clutchburn
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Halifax, Nova Scotia
Selling my collection
Haven't been on here for a while but I am clearing out my Transformers Collection. Items are from an adult collection that's been kept mostly in storage in a smoke free home. Located in Timberlea, Nova Scotia. Shipping within Canada only. Feel free to make an offer on multiple item purchases. Transformers are complete with accessories unless otherwise noted. Paypal and etransfer accepted.

Pic 1
Combiner Wars
Mirage $15
Trailbreaker $15
Optimus Prime $30
Wheeljack $15
Hound $15
Scattershot $20
Power of the Primes
Moonracer $10
Jazz (Missing fist / foot for combiner) $10
Blackwing $15
Elita -One $20

Pic 2
Classics
Hound w/ Ravage $15
Grapple $20
Hoist $10
Swerve w/ targetmaster $5
Jetfire $30
Optimus Prime $30
Thundercracker $15
Warpath $15
Trailbreaker $10
Pic 3
Leader Class
Age of Extinction Optimus Prime (Chrome Version) $30
Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus (missing Minimus Ambus) $25
Thrilling 30 Jetfire $40
Revenge of The Fallen Starscream $75
Titans Returns Blaster $30
Titans Returns Sixshot $30
TFTM Premium Edition Optimus Prime $40

Pic 4
Dark of the Moon Ultimate Optimus Prime $50
Revenge of the Fallen Human Alliance Bumblebee MISB $30
Battle Ops Bumblebee $30

Pic 5
Titans Returns Voyagers
Alpha Trion (Missing Weapons) $10
Sentinal Prime $15
Megatron (Missing seat part of cannon) $15
Octane $20
Optimus Prime $20
Broadside $20

Pic 6
Titanmaster Lot
$3 each

Pic 7
Titans Returns Scouts
$5 each

Pic 8
Titans Returns Deluxe
Kup $15
Triggerhappy $15
Hardhead $15
Midwipe $15
Windblade $15
Quake $15
Weirdwolf $10 (cracked canopy hinges, common for this figure. Canopy is still attached)
Scourge $15

Pic 9
Brainstorm $25
Hot Rod $15
Krok $15
Blur $15
Highbrow $15
Chromedome $15

Pic 10
Prime Masters $3 each
