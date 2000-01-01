Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Anywhere left in Canada to still get the newest FT's reissues? :/
Today, 04:13 PM
Darkmatter
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 264
Anywhere left in Canada to still get the newest FT's reissues? :/
Anywhere in Canada to still get the newest reissues from FT's?
Darkmatter
Today, 04:49 PM
wervenom
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,544
Re: Anywhere left in Canada to still get the newest FT's reissues? :/
Try Madhaus. You might get lucky on anything except Tesla
Venomously Addicted Photography
Sales thread
Wanted Items
Feedback thread
My Collection
Today, 05:15 PM
Darkmatter
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 264
Re: Anywhere left in Canada to still get the newest FT's reissues? :/
Thanks, I got a stomp. That's some big shipping charge for within Canada though! :/
Now, to find a 2.0......
Darkmatter
