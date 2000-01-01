Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:13 PM   #1
Darkmatter
Anywhere left in Canada to still get the newest FT's reissues? :/
Anywhere in Canada to still get the newest reissues from FT's?
Old Today, 04:49 PM   #2
wervenom
Re: Anywhere left in Canada to still get the newest FT's reissues? :/
Try Madhaus. You might get lucky on anything except Tesla
Old Today, 05:15 PM   #3
Darkmatter
Re: Anywhere left in Canada to still get the newest FT's reissues? :/
Thanks, I got a stomp. That's some big shipping charge for within Canada though! :/


Now, to find a 2.0......
