|
First Look at the Combined Form of Zeta Toys Armageddon (Masterpiece-styled Bruticus)
Courtesy of resident cyber-sleuth and TFW2005 board member*daimchoc, we bring you the first clear image of Zeta Toys Armageddon, the combined mode of their take on Masterpiece-styled Bruticus/Combaticons. These figures are meant to match with your Masterpiece collection, but at a fraction of the cost. The first two members are currently available for pre-order through a number of our site sponsors*for roughly $60 each, with an upcoming release date in late August. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
, TFSource
, Robot Kingdom
, Captured Prey
, <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="http://www.hlj.com/">Hobby Link » Continue Reading.
The post First Look at the Combined Form of Zeta Toys Armageddon (Masterpiece-styled Bruticus)
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.