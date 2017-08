Today, 03:22 PM #1 Danlukpro106 Mini-Con Join Date: Jul 2017 Location: Ontario Posts: 2 Siege on Cybertron to be sold from Toysrus Confirmed It is now confirmed that the Siege on Cybertron set which was a BBTS exclusive, will now be sold through Toysrus in the short future. I went to investigate this, and I have obtained the SKU number and its price. It will be sold for 149.99 CAD and its SKU number is 341455. They also say it should be released sometime before or after August 5th. Happy hunting!

