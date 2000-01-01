|
Tekno's Sales Thread
So I've got a bunch of stuff sitting around I wouldn't mind letting go.
LOOSE/WITH PACKAGE:
Dia Battles v2 - complete with box/accessories: $140
UNOPENED:
Takara Legends Slipstream MISB: $85
Takara Henkei Rodimus (v2) MOSC (though card is starting to pull away: $40
Takara United Windcharger vs Wipe-Out MISB: $50
Would be shipping from Calgary area; prices do not include shipping.
Open to reasonable offers.
__________________
BT Toons - updates Tuesdays and Fridays.
Tekno Reviews
: Watch Tekno and the Lugnut-tans review and rate toys!