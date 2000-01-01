Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:51 PM
#
1
Yonoid
Animated
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,540
I found all the nova stars
Tru Hong Kong
Collectingtoys
Beast Machine
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 496
Re: I found all the nova stars
That is bananas, I think only 4 of them showed up in the entire Greater Toronto Area for retail.
