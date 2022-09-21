The latest Toybook Magazine issue
*featured our first promotional image of the new*Poptaters Transformers Optimus Prime figure. This is a fun Potato Head-style G1 Optimus Prime figure. As with other Potato Head toys, you can swap pieces as you want or even make fun combinations with other figures of this collection. We still have no concrete information about price or release date, but you can see the promotional image after the break. Let us know your impressions on this new Potato Head Optimus Prime toy on the 2005 Boards!  
