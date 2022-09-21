Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,946
New Poptaters Transformers Optimus Prime By Super Impulse


The latest Toybook Magazine issue*featured our first promotional image of the new*Poptaters Transformers Optimus Prime figure. This is a fun Potato Head-style G1 Optimus Prime figure. As with other Potato Head toys, you can swap pieces as you want or even make fun combinations with other figures of this collection. We still have no concrete information about price or release date, but you can see the promotional image after the break. Let us know your impressions on this new Potato Head Optimus Prime toy on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

The post New Poptaters Transformers Optimus Prime By Super Impulse appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



