|
Flame Toys IDW Tarn Test-Shot
Via Weibo users*TOYPLUS-????
*and*???
we have a look at the test-shot of the impressive Flame Toys Tarn action figure. This is a fully licensed non-transforming figure of the leader of the Decepticon Justice Division featured in the IDW “More Then Meets The Eye” comics. This is the second release on this line following*Flame Toys Drift
*(you can check our complete Drift’s gallery here
). This a highly detailed action figure, with an amazing range of articulation, lights and great extra accessories. You may think that Tarn was taken out from the pages » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys IDW Tarn Test-Shot
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.