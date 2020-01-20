Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,081

Transformers War For Cybertron Earthrise Micromasters Wave 1 found at US Retail



The first of The War For Cybertron Earthrise as arrived at US retail! Shoutout to Megatronus for his find tonight at Target in Portland Oregon. Micromasters Wave 1 consist of Trip-Up with Daddy-O and Bombshock with Growl. DPCI seems to be the same a Seige, 087-16-3983.



