Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers EarthSpark Cartoon TV Airing Date In The US
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,172
Transformers EarthSpark Cartoon TV Airing Date In The US


Thanks to 2005 Boards member for giving us the head up about the new*Transformers EarthSpark Cartoon TV Airing Date in the US. Transformers EarthSpark is scheduled to be aired via regular TV*it’s this Friday 11/11 at 4:00 pm EST on Nickelodeon. According to the information, episodes 1 and 2 will be aired for 1 hour. It’s unclear if there will be any more episodes later, but the first*10 half-hour episodes of season 1 will exclusively premiere on Paramount+ this November 11, 2022.

The post Transformers EarthSpark Cartoon TV Airing Date In The US appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.