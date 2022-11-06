Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,172

Transformers EarthSpark Cartoon TV Airing Date In The US



Thanks to 2005 Boards member for giving us the head up about the new*Transformers EarthSpark Cartoon TV Airing Date in the US. Transformers EarthSpark is scheduled to be aired via regular TV*it’s this Friday 11/11 at 4:00 pm EST on Nickelodeon. According to the information, episodes 1 and 2 will be aired for 1 hour. It’s unclear if there will be any more episodes later, but the first*10 half-hour episodes of season 1 will exclusively premiere on Paramount+ this November 11, 2022.



