Transformers Alternate Universe Optimus Prime In-Package Images



To our surprise, via 1 Toy Malaysia, we can share for you in-package images of the new*Transformers Alternate Universe Optimus Prime. This is our first look at the box of the previously leaked gray and black redeco and remold of Earthrise Leader Optimus Prime. The closed box ressembles Optimus Prime truck mode front with one broken window and another window showing Hot Rod, Ultra Magnis and Arcee. It also confirms that the correct name of this release as Alternate Universe Optimus Prime. Curiously, the box only has the “Transformers” logo on it, no indication if it’s part if Earthrise, Selects,



To our surprise, via 1 Toy Malaysia, we can share for you in-package images of the new*Transformers Alternate Universe Optimus Prime. This is our first look at the box of the previously leaked gray and black redeco and remold of Earthrise Leader Optimus Prime. The closed box ressembles Optimus Prime truck mode front with one broken window and another window showing Hot Rod, Ultra Magnis and Arcee. It also confirms that the correct name of this release as Alternate Universe Optimus Prime. Curiously, the box only has the "Transformers" logo on it, no indication if it's part if Earthrise, Selects,





