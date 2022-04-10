|
Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Cybershark Reissue Out At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Red Snarl*for giving us the heads up that the*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Cybershark reissue is out at US retail. Cybershark was found at*Fishkill Walmart in New York. We hope this means that Wolfang reissue should show up soon too. Happy hunting!
