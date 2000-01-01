So I've been asked by my mom to clear out my boxes from her garage. Didn't realize all the stuff I bought (mcfarlane spawn, older mps, tons of tf statues/busts and of course a few boxes of RID and Armada)
I'd like to sell as a lot but willing to part as well.
Shipping extra and payment by emt, paypal gift or paypal invoiced plus 3 percent. Local pickup free of course.
Feel free to tell me I'm an idiot if my pricing is wack
Armada
Tidal Wave - 70
Starscream - 40
Red Alert - 20
Street action team - 20
Grindor - 20
Demolisher - 15
Sideways - 20
Laserbeak - 15
Cyclonus - 15
Smokescreen - 15
Take everything for $200 which is 20% off
Megatron 40
Galvatron 40
Mega octane 20
Movor 10
Rotor 10
Rapid Run 30
Sideburn 20
X-brawn vs scourge 5
Ultra Magnus 5
Take everything for $150