I'd like to sell as a lot but willing to part as well.

Shipping extra and payment by emt, paypal gift or paypal invoiced plus 3 percent. Local pickup free of course.



Feel free to tell me I'm an idiot if my pricing is wack



Armada



Tidal Wave - 70

Starscream - 40

Red Alert - 20

Street action team - 20

Grindor - 20

Demolisher - 15

Sideways - 20

Laserbeak - 15

Cyclonus - 15

Smokescreen - 15



Take everything for $200 which is 20% off





Megatron 40

Galvatron 40

Mega octane 20

Movor 10

Rotor 10

Rapid Run 30

Sideburn 20

X-brawn vs scourge 5

Ultra Magnus 5



Take everything for $150









