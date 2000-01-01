Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page RID 2001 and Armada lot for sale all mosc misb local Vancouver or shipped
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:33 PM   #1
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,618
RID 2001 and Armada lot for sale all mosc misb local Vancouver or shipped
So I've been asked by my mom to clear out my boxes from her garage. Didn't realize all the stuff I bought (mcfarlane spawn, older mps, tons of tf statues/busts and of course a few boxes of RID and Armada)

I'd like to sell as a lot but willing to part as well.
Shipping extra and payment by emt, paypal gift or paypal invoiced plus 3 percent. Local pickup free of course.

Feel free to tell me I'm an idiot if my pricing is wack

Armada

Tidal Wave - 70
Starscream - 40
Red Alert - 20
Street action team - 20
Grindor - 20
Demolisher - 15
Sideways - 20
Laserbeak - 15
Cyclonus - 15
Smokescreen - 15

Take everything for $200 which is 20% off


Megatron 40
Galvatron 40
Mega octane 20
Movor 10
Rotor 10
Rapid Run 30
Sideburn 20
X-brawn vs scourge 5
Ultra Magnus 5

Take everything for $150
predahank is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:28 PM   #2
Mike
Armada
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Peterborough
Posts: 692
Re: RID 2001 and Armada lot for sale all mosc misb local Vancouver or shipped
I'd take a bunch of the Armada if you split up lots. Shoot me a PM if so.
Mike is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Long Haul Voyager Class MITB!!
Transformers
Battle Ops Bumble Bee with Metallic Gold Finish. MITB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.