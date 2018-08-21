|
Transformers Artist Sara Pitre-Durocher Shares Historia Cover Art
Following our report from earlier today about the December 2018 IDW*solicitations,
*Transformers artist and TFCon Chicago 2018*guest
*Sara Pitre-Durocher shared a gorgeous*Historia
*artwork treat: I’ve had the absolute privilege of creating the cover for the Transformers Historia, written by*Chris McFeely
How many favorite characters can you identify?*See the artwork attached to this post and then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!  
