McDonald?s US Bumblebee Movie Happy Meal Toy Commercial And Info

Back in August, you may remember that McDonald’s US announced Transformers: Bumblebee movie toys with their*Happy Meals. But as it turns out, the toys are actually the the Evergreen/Cyberverse McDonald’s toyline which United States missed out on, during their initial release (May 2018) . The fast food company has issued a commercial showcasing the toys and some brand new footage of movie Bumblebee (Volkswagen Beetle) in action. You can also check out the toys on display thanks to many 2005 Boards members.The post McDonald’s US Bumblebee Movie Happy Meal Toy Commercial And Info appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM