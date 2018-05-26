|
McDonald?s US Bumblebee Movie Happy Meal Toy Commercial And Info
Back in August, you may remember that McDonald’s US announced
Transformers: Bumblebee movie toys with their*Happy Meals. But as it turns out, the toys are actually the the Evergreen/Cyberverse McDonald’s toyline which United States missed out on, during their initial release (May 2018)
. The fast food company has issued a commercial showcasing the toys and some brand new footage of movie Bumblebee (Volkswagen Beetle) in action. You can also check out the toys on display thanks to many 2005 Boards members.
The post McDonald’s US Bumblebee Movie Happy Meal Toy Commercial And Info
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.