Today, 07:56 PM #1 MitchPoer Double Spy Join Date: Sep 2010 Location: 3 Rivers Posts: 205 MitchPoer selling thread Hi everyone!

Here are few things i have for sale. I live in Trois-Rivières but i go to montreal every month so we can arrange a meeting, otherwise i can ship at buyers expense. Prices can be negotiated especially if you buy multiple items.



Transformers:

G1 punch/counterpunch with instructions/ad booklet/spec sheet 100$

25th anniversary unicron with box 120$

Generations scourge with inst. and cardback 10$

Generations idw bumblebee with inst,cardback and comic 10$

Beast hunter Prowl with inst and cardback 10$

RID sergeant Kup with inst and cardback 10$

RID Rumble (the blue one) with inst and cardback 10$

POTP voyager Inferno 25$ (missing the combiners feet)

Titans Return Gnaw 10$

Takara frenzy(red one) am-30 complete with arms micron still on sprue 30$

CW rook 5$



Legos

Lego ideas back to the future 21103 60$

Lego ideas ghostbusters 21108 80$



Marvel legends

Gladiator apocalypse wave no baf part 12$

Black panther civil war no baf part 12$

Marvel select modern thanos(disney store excl) 40$



Star wars black series 6"

Senate guard from 4-pack exclusive 20$

Shadow guard from 4-pack exclusive 20$

2x imperial royal guard 35$

Jango fett 10$

Disney elite c2-b5 10$



That is all i can think of for now

I am missing pictures right now i will post more soon Attached Thumbnails





