|
MitchPoer selling thread
Hi everyone!
Here are few things i have for sale. I live in Trois-Rivières but i go to montreal every month so we can arrange a meeting, otherwise i can ship at buyers expense. Prices can be negotiated especially if you buy multiple items.
Transformers:
G1 punch/counterpunch with instructions/ad booklet/spec sheet 100$
25th anniversary unicron with box 120$
Generations scourge with inst. and cardback 10$
Generations idw bumblebee with inst,cardback and comic 10$
Beast hunter Prowl with inst and cardback 10$
RID sergeant Kup with inst and cardback 10$
RID Rumble (the blue one) with inst and cardback 10$
POTP voyager Inferno 25$ (missing the combiners feet)
Titans Return Gnaw 10$
Takara frenzy(red one) am-30 complete with arms micron still on sprue 30$
CW rook 5$
Legos
Lego ideas back to the future 21103 60$
Lego ideas ghostbusters 21108 80$
Marvel legends
Gladiator apocalypse wave no baf part 12$
Black panther civil war no baf part 12$
Marvel select modern thanos(disney store excl) 40$
Star wars black series 6"
Senate guard from 4-pack exclusive 20$
Shadow guard from 4-pack exclusive 20$
2x imperial royal guard 35$
Jango fett 10$
Disney elite c2-b5 10$
That is all i can think of for now
I am missing pictures right now i will post more soon