Old Today, 05:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Super Impulse Worlds Smallest Transformers G1 Figurines New Stock Images


Via*knick knack toy shack website*we have some new stock image of the new*Super Impulse Worlds Smallest Transformers G1 Figurines to share with you. These are new*1.25 -inch non-transforming figurines, fully painted and sculpted in a retro style.*They are not related to Takara’s World’s Smallest Transformers line from 2003.* Wave 1 consists of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Starscream. Each figure comes with a stand in a nice retro blister. Our previous information*revealed these figures would be priced*$13.00, but the new listings indicate that Optimus Prime and Bumblebee*are $6.50, and Starscream is*$9.99. While we are yet to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Super Impulse Worlds Smallest Transformers G1 Figurines New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



