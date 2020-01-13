|
Super Impulse Worlds Smallest Transformers G1 Figurines New Stock Images
Via*knick knack toy shack website
*we have some new stock image of the new*Super Impulse Worlds Smallest Transformers G1 Figurines to share with you. These are new*1.25 -inch non-transforming figurines, fully painted and sculpted in a retro style.*They are not related to Takara’s World’s Smallest Transformers line from 2003.* Wave 1 consists of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Starscream. Each figure comes with a stand in a nice retro blister. Our previous information
*revealed these figures would be priced*$13.00, but the new listings indicate that Optimus Prime
and Bumblebee
*are $6.50, and Starscream
is*$9.99. While we are yet to » Continue Reading.
The post Super Impulse Worlds Smallest Transformers G1 Figurines New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.