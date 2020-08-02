|
Trasformers Earthrise Seeker Elite Ramjet & Dirge, Quintesson Pit, Astro Squad Patrol
Via*HK-TF Facebook
, tfcollect Instagram
*and Autobase Aichi
*we have a load of in-hand images of the new*Trasformers Earthrise Seeker Elite Ramjet & Dirge, Quintesson Pit, Astro Squad Patrol And Selects Centurion drone for your viewing pleasure. These figures were available for pre-order via Toys”R”Us Hong Kong and some lucky local fans could buy them there. The Centurion Drone images also reveal all their impressive accessories and weapons items interacting with Optimus Prime and Megatron. We also have a closer look at the new*Earthrise Coneheads Ramjet & Dirge, the upcoming Quintesson Pit figures with comparison shots of Sharkticons molds, and » Continue Reading.
The post Trasformers Earthrise Seeker Elite Ramjet & Dirge, Quintesson Pit, Astro Squad Patrol And Selects Centurion Drone In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca