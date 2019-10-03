Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Cyberverse ? New Maccadam Build-A-Figure Wave Official Images


Hasbro has sent us official images of the recently revealed*Transformers: Cyberverse – New Maccadam Build-A-Figure Wave that was shown at New York Comic Con. Each Deluxe class figure on this wave comes with one build-a-figure piece, so you can combine all the pieces to build a figure of MACCADAM, the beloved character from the Transformers Cyberverse show. We have images of the new upcoming toys with their unique gimmick attack: Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Class Optimus Prime With Matrix Mega Shot Attack Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Class Megatron With*Fusion Mega Shot Attack *Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Class Shockwave With*Shock Blast Attack Transformers Cyberverse &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse – New Maccadam Build-A-Figure Wave Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
