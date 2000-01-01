Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page ER Coneheads Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:53 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,902
ER Coneheads Review
FINALLY looking at the Transformers Seeker elite conehead Dirge and Ramjet. Herein, I look at them next to Thrust and Sandstorm, plus the main Earthrise trio, their classics deluxe selves and point out a notable QC issue!

https://youtu.be/zZ143Z0e8tY
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:32 PM   #2
Malechai
Generation 2
Malechai's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Ontario
Posts: 141
Re: ER Coneheads Review
may i ask how you got your hands on them?
Malechai is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series ( Tribute Version ) Bumblebee - ( D'occasion / Use )
Transformers
Transformer Optimus Prime Voice Changer Talking Helmet Hasbro 2006 WORKING
Transformers
G1 Transformers Transforming casettes for Soundwave
Transformers
G1 Transformers Shrapnell MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Twin Twist MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Electronic Voice Changer MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Bombshell MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:32 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.