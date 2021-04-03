Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
FiGPiN: Transformers Collection Announced, Orders Open April 7th


FiGPiN announced their officially licensed Transformers collection, with release details as follows: Soundwave, site sponsor Entertainment Earth exclusive limited to 2k pieces and available for purchase starting 10am PT April 7th. Optimus Prime, Megatron, Starscream and Jazz, available for purchase on FiGPiN.com starting 10am PT April 7th. Optimus Prime and Megaton are FiGPiN Commons that will also be available at various major and specialty retailers. Starscream is a FiGPiN Exclusive limited to 2k pieces. Jazz is a limited edition run of 3k units through FiGPiN.com and specialty retailers only (no major retailers). Bumblebee, Target exclusive due later &#187; Continue Reading.

The post FiGPiN: Transformers Collection Announced, Orders Open April 7th appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



