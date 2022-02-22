Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,905

Studio Series Bumblebee Deluxe Arcee & Ironhide Packaging Images



Courtesy of TFW’s Jtprime17 we have new packaging images of the upcoming Studio Series Bumblebee Deluxe Arcee and Ironhide figures! These photos show off both the front and back of the packaging along with giving us a good look at their CGI models on the front and side. The backs also show off their backdrop displays, transformation step count, and brief bios. You can check it out after the jump!



