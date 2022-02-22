Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,905
Studio Series Bumblebee Deluxe Arcee & Ironhide Packaging Images


Courtesy of TFW’s Jtprime17 we have new packaging images of the upcoming Studio Series Bumblebee Deluxe Arcee and Ironhide figures! These photos show off both the front and back of the packaging along with giving us a good look at their CGI models on the front and side. The backs also show off their backdrop displays, transformation step count, and brief bios. You can check it out after the jump!

The post Studio Series Bumblebee Deluxe Arcee & Ironhide Packaging Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



