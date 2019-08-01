|
Rescue Bots Academy Whirl The Flight-Bot (Car Mode) Spotted At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley*for giving us the heads up that the new*Rescue Bots Academy Whirl The Flight-Bot (Car Mode) has been spotted At US Retail. We had seen our first stock images of this figure
while back in August. This*is a curious case since Whirl transforms into a car and not into her original helicopter mode. Not so flight-bot this time. She seems to be a remold and redeco of*Race-car Heatwave
. Shes similar in size to the previous Rescan Rescue Bots toys. Whirl was found at Walmart in Fort Wayne, Indiana for only $7.88. A great gift » Continue Reading.
