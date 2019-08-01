Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Rescue Bots Academy Whirl The Flight-Bot (Car Mode) Spotted At US Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,387
Rescue Bots Academy Whirl The Flight-Bot (Car Mode) Spotted At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley*for giving us the heads up that the new*Rescue Bots Academy Whirl The Flight-Bot (Car Mode) has been spotted At US Retail. We had seen our first stock images of this figure while back in August. This*is a curious case since Whirl transforms into a car and not into her original helicopter mode. Not so flight-bot this time. She seems to be a remold and redeco of*Race-car Heatwave. Shes similar in size to the previous Rescan Rescue Bots toys. Whirl was found at Walmart in Fort Wayne, Indiana for only $7.88. A great gift &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rescue Bots Academy Whirl The Flight-Bot (Car Mode) Spotted At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Large Lot Of Figures Parts Accessories
Transformers
G1 Transformers Vintage Metroplex Figure With Accessories
Transformers
Transformers X-Transbots Apollyon Masterpiece Megatron Used MX-1 Used
Transformers
1985 Hasbro Takara Transformers G1 Autobot Metroplex Figure with Box Foam
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.