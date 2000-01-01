Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Looking for feedback on the MakeToys Guardia
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:56 PM
#
1
Hexxinq
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 19
Looking for feedback on the MakeToys Guardia
Is it worth the price? AgesThreeAndUp has it listed at 477.70 CAD with taxes. They are rereleasing or getting another shipment and I wanted to know if it worth the money.
Hexxinq
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Hexxinq
Find More Posts by Hexxinq
Today, 09:56 PM
#
2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,675
Re: Looking for feedback on the MakeToys Guardia
no
__________________
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2
View Public Profile
Send a private message to xueyue2
Find More Posts by xueyue2
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC R-10 Salvia Prominon (Solus Prime) no box
Transformers FansProject Warbot WB002 Steelcore
Transformers Masterpiece Sunstorm MP-05 (SDCC/TRU Exclusive) (Used, with box)
Transformers Animated SAFEGUARD Complete JETFIRE JETSTORM
VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G1 SOUNDWAVE LOT: 2 Boxes, Buzzsaw Tape, Parts
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece Thundercracker Brand New Toys R us Exclusive !!
VINTAGE 1985 TONKA GO-BOTS HEAT SEEKER FIGURE DIE-CAST PLANE BRAND NEW SEALED
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:29 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.