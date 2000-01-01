Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:56 PM   #1
Hexxinq
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 19
Looking for feedback on the MakeToys Guardia
Is it worth the price? AgesThreeAndUp has it listed at 477.70 CAD with taxes. They are rereleasing or getting another shipment and I wanted to know if it worth the money.
Old Today, 09:56 PM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,675
Re: Looking for feedback on the MakeToys Guardia
no
