Old Today, 07:49 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,020
Top 10 Aquatic Transformers
With all the votes collected and organized, we embark on one of the most quirky topics we have done - the top 10 Transformers with Aquatic Modes (be they animal, boat, sub, etc.)

https://youtu.be/SUmlV14ccRU
