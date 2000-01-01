Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Amandahugnkiss
Why did 1980?s Transformers cartoons episodes set years so close to that current year
One of my housemates was playing a video of the old G1 episodes, and the narrator mentioned 2005 which was 16 years ago. Why?
alternatorfan
Because that was the year in the show.
Has nothing to do with current year.
This show came out in the 80s so its future in the show.
