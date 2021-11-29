Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Rumor: IDW To Lose Transformers License In 2022


Coming to us by way of Bleeding Cool is an unexpected rumor about the future of IDW’s Transformers license. The site – which was recently correct in reporting IDW’s loss of some Marvel and Star Wars lines earlier this year – now reports that word had broken at SDCC 2021 that IDW will be losing the license of not only Transformers, but also GI Joe too: “Over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con 2021: Special Edition, there was plenty to talk about the state of the comic book industry as it stands, as well as the many moves &#187; Continue Reading.

