Madhaus- Preorder for FT20 Omega Supreme This is my one and only call for FT-20 Omega Supreme



Due to the high cost of the figure - a USD deposit is required for this figure. The first piece that is due out is retailing at $270 USD. If you want the figure from me, there will be a deposit of 270 USD. That means you give me in hand 270 USD or deposit into a USD account that i am specifically opening up for this figure. I know this is an expensive purchase - so please consider this carefully. Preorder closes Feb7



If you back out on the figure - there will be a 50% penalty. That's right.. i will keep $135 USD.



Upon arrival of the 1st piece - the balance of $200 USD will be due for the second piece.

Yes I am being harsh on this - no, i won't reconsider my stance. Sorry.







Thanks

Good Hunting.



