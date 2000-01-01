Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:09 PM
Slayback
Classic
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: toronto
Posts: 1,347
Madhaus- Preorder for FT20 Omega Supreme
This is my one and only call for FT-20 Omega Supreme

Due to the high cost of the figure - a USD deposit is required for this figure. The first piece that is due out is retailing at $270 USD. If you want the figure from me, there will be a deposit of 270 USD. That means you give me in hand 270 USD or deposit into a USD account that i am specifically opening up for this figure. I know this is an expensive purchase - so please consider this carefully. Preorder closes Feb7

If you back out on the figure - there will be a 50% penalty. That's right.. i will keep $135 USD.

Upon arrival of the 1st piece - the balance of $200 USD will be due for the second piece.
Yes I am being harsh on this - no, i won't reconsider my stance. Sorry.



Thanks
__________________
Good Hunting.

feedback :http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=31815
