Marvel Legends "Worthy" Captain America Released In Canada.
The new "Walmart" USA Exclusive "Worthy" *Captain America* has been released in Canada.This item is released at *Toys R Us*. The sku is: 073857 ...
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca