Transformers: Cyberverse Episodes 9 & 10 Titles, Descriptions And Canada Air Dates Ca

Via TVPassport Website *we have the*Transformers: Cyberverse Episodes 9 & 10 Titles, Descriptions And Air Dates In Canada. It seems we are getting a full episode for Shadowstriker, and our first look at MacCadam’s old oil house: Episode 9: “Shadowstriker” Airs Sunday October 14, 2018 on Teletoon Canada.“Bumblebee revisits memories of his arch-nemesis Shadowstriker and learns there’s more to being a hero than just knowing how to fight.” Episode 10: “MacCadam’s” Airs Sunday October 14, 2018 on Teletoon Canada.“Bumblebee remembers MacCadam’s, his favorite hangout on Cybertron.” Don’t forget that Transformers: Cyberverse is already being broadcasted by Cartoon Network in the » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Cyberverse Episodes 9 & 10 Titles, Descriptions And Canada Air Dates Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM