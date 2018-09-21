|
Transformers: Cyberverse Episodes 9 & 10 Titles, Descriptions And Canada Air Dates Ca
*we have the*Transformers: Cyberverse Episodes 9 & 10 Titles, Descriptions And Air Dates In Canada. It seems we are getting a full episode for Shadowstriker, and our first look at MacCadams old oil house: Episode 9: “Shadowstriker” Airs Sunday October 14, 2018 on Teletoon Canada.“Bumblebee revisits memories of his arch-nemesis Shadowstriker and learns there’s more to being a hero than just knowing how to fight.” Episode 10: “MacCadams” Airs Sunday October 14, 2018 on Teletoon Canada.“Bumblebee remembers MacCadams, his favorite hangout on Cybertron.” Don’t forget that Transformers: Cyberverse is already being broadcasted by Cartoon Network in the » Continue Reading.
